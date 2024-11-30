Shelke was engrossed and did not see the train approaching

Shelke was standing at the edge of the platform. Pic/Getty Images

Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station

A 21-year-old man lost his life after a running train hit him at Mulund Railway Station. The police said the deceased was busy on his mobile phone while waiting for the train at the edge of the platform, and didn’t see it approaching.

Jayesh Shelke. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Sanjay Shelke, a resident of Tembhi Pada at Bhandup West. The Kurla Railway police registered the ADR and started investigation into this matter. According to the police official, the incident occurred on Friday morning when Shelke was waiting on platform number 4. Around 10.10 am, a train arrived and hit Shelke.

Senior Inspector Sambhaji Yadav of Kurla Railway division said, “We checked the CCTV cameras of the station and found that Shelke was busy in his mobile phone. He was standing on the edge at the platform and didn’t see the train coming. Locals tried to pull him back but the train hit him.” Shelke was rushed to Agrawal Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.