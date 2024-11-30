Breaking News
Seven-year-old dies after falling into pit near Kurla Depot
Cyclone Fengal begins landfall near Puducherry-Tamil Nadu Coasts
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport closes operations until 4 am on December 1
PM Modi to attend Maharashtra govt swearing-in on Dec 5
Do they want Central rule in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Mahayuti
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 21 year old busy on phone hit by train at Mulund railway station

Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station

Updated on: 01 December,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Shelke was engrossed and did not see the train approaching

Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station

Shelke was standing at the edge of the platform. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
x
00:00

A 21-year-old man lost his life after a running train hit him at Mulund Railway Station. The police said the deceased was busy on his mobile phone while waiting for the train at the edge of the platform, and didn’t see it approaching.


Jayesh Shelke. Pic/Rajesh Gupta
Jayesh Shelke. Pic/Rajesh Gupta


The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Sanjay Shelke, a resident of Tembhi Pada at Bhandup West. The Kurla Railway police registered the ADR and started investigation into this matter. According to the police official, the incident occurred on Friday morning when Shelke was waiting on platform number 4. Around 10.10 am, a train arrived and hit Shelke. 


Senior Inspector Sambhaji Yadav of Kurla Railway division said, “We checked the CCTV cameras of the station and found that Shelke was busy in his mobile phone. He was standing on the edge at the platform and didn’t see the train coming. Locals tried to pull him back but the train hit him.” Shelke was rushed to Agrawal Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mulund kurla central railway mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK