Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday urged citizens to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs on the night of December 31, to ensure a safe start to New Year 2025, news agency PTI reported.

With numerous events scheduled across hotels, farmhouses, and other venues, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe stated that police personnel would be stationed at key roads and junctions to maintain safety, particularly for families, women, and children.

"We urge citizens not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Let us welcome the New Year responsibly and ensure safety for ourselves and others. Our goal is to start 2025 'drug-free' and 'incident-free'," Bharambe said during a press conference.

According to PTI, he added that the police will focus on enforcing road safety laws, with a strict crackdown on drunk driving and narcotics usage.

To maintain order during the celebrations, particularly at large gatherings and parties in Panvel, Uran, and other areas, additional security measures, including the deployment of undercover officers, will be in place.

"Let us come together to celebrate responsibly and safely. The police are here to support and protect every citizen as we ring in the New Year," he added.

In a press conference held earlier, he had warned citizens of taking strict action in cases of drunk driving during the New Year 2024 celebrations in the city.

The police will deploy multiple mega check posts across key locations in the city, particularly near popular nightlife hubs, party venues, and major roads. These check posts will be set up to conduct breathalyzer tests and check for any signs of impaired driving. Officers will also be stationed at strategic points to monitor the movement of vehicles, and violators will be penalized under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police officer said.

Mumbai Police plans to deploy thousands of cops on city streets

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has planned extensive security measures in city for New Year Eve 2024 and will deploy thousands of cops on city streets.

The police said that on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, 31st December 2024, various public places, hotels, shopping malls, and other establishments in Mumbai will host special events to mark the arrival of the New Year. Citizens across the city will celebrate with enthusiasm and joy. To ensure law and order during these celebrations, the Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements.

According to the police, under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the Special Commissioner of Police, and under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), a robust police presence has been planned.

(With PTI inputs)