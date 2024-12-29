Delight in a culinary odyssey at Seven Kitchens, featuring a gourmet global fare at the New Year's Eve Dinner and the New Year's Day Brunch

Party goers can step into a haven of sophisticated festivities at any of their restaurants during this festive season for different kinds of treats. Photo Courtesy: St Regis Mumbai

Listen to this article New Year's Eve: St Regis Mumbai is hosting a feast for every kind of palate x 00:00

The St. Regis Mumbai is hosting a New Year's Eve feast filled with delightful dining and exciting entertainment followed by a brunch the next day.

Delight in a culinary odyssey at Seven Kitchens, featuring a gourmet global fare at the New Year's Eve Dinner and the New Year's Day Brunch. Revel in the charm of Levantine cuisine, complemented by artisanal cocktails in a vibrant setting at Sette Mara New Year’s Eve Dinner.



Discover the rich culinary heritage of India at The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, celebrating the season with traditional spices and beloved dishes in a luxurious setting. Enjoy ‘Deck the Halls with Disco’, a celebration filled with exquisite dinner and premium beverages followed by a disco night at Koishii on New Year’s Eve.



The New Year’s Eve Dinner at By the Mekong offers you a chance to toast the New Year with an exclusive menu featuring Asian delicacies paired with premium beverages in an understated elegance. Koi Bar will come alive with high-energy beats, delectable cocktails, and a celebratory vibe perfect for ringing in the New Year with style and flair.

Dining experiences:

Seven Kitchens

New Year’s Eve Dinner | Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 7 pm to 1 am

New Year’s Day Brunch | Date: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 12:30 pm to 4 pm



Sette Mara

New Year’s Eve Dinner | Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 7 pm onwards



The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar

New Year’s Eve Dinner | Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 7 pm to 12 am



Koishii

Deck the Halls with Disco | Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 8 pm to 3 am

By the Mekong

New Year’s Eve Dinner | Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 8 pm to 1 am

Koi Bar

New Year’s Eve Dinner | Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 10 pm to 3 am



For reservations, call: Mobile - +91 8657522956, telephone - 022 6162 8422 / 022 6162 8000