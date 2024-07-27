The trains would run as usual from Monday after urgent repairs were completed, said French Railway chief

French officials inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the railway network; (inset) Trains parked at platforms at a Paris station. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article French rail lines to be restored by Monday, says railway company chief x 00:00

The French railway company SNCF on Saturday announced normal train services to be restored by Monday following emergency repairs to sabotaged tracks ahead of the opening of the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean-Pierre Farandou, head of SNCF, told reporters on Saturday that trains would run as usual from Monday after urgent repairs were completed, according to AFP.

"On the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, seven out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of one to two hours," Farandou said, reported AP.

The announcement came after a series of sabotage incidents disrupted high-speed train services across three major lines on Friday.

Farandou noted that about 160,000 of the 800,000 passengers expected to travel this weekend were still facing cancellations or delays due to the three arson attacks. SNCF's emergency response teams worked through the night to address the damage, despite adverse weather conditions, reported AP.

According to SNCF, normal service had resumed on the Eastern high-speed line by Saturday morning. However, according to the AP report, disruptions continued on the North axis, with conditions expected to improve on the Atlantic axis over the weekend.

SNCF has been in communication with customers via text message and email to provide updates on train schedules, reported AP. Despite the ongoing disruptions, the company reportedly confirmed that all transportation for Olympic teams and accredited personnel would proceed as planned.

The sabotage incidents have reportedly heightened security concerns as Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games. According to the news agency report, French authorities are actively investigating the attacks but have not yet identified or apprehended any suspects.

French rail lines sabotaged hours before Games opening ceremony

Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage.

The incidents paralysed several high-speed lines linking Paris to the rest of France and to neighbouring countries, according to Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete. Speaking on BFM television, Vergriete described people fleeing from the scene of fires and the discovery of incendiary devices at the site. “Everything indicates that these are criminal fires,” he said.

As Paris authorities geared up for a parade along the Seine River amid tightened security, three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est. The disruptions particularly affected Paris’s major Montparnasse station. Videos posted on social networks showed the hall of the station saturated with travellers.

Travel to and from London beneath the English Channel, to neighbouring Belgium, and across the west, north, and east of France was affected.

Government officials denounced the acts, though they said there was no immediate sign of a direct link to the Olympics. National police said authorities were investigating the incidents. French media reported a major fire on a busy western route.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)