SC petitioned to act against hate speech

Nitesh Rane has been named in the petition; (right) Ramgiri Maharaj is accused of hate speech against a community. File pics

A social activist has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court highlighting the lack of action by Maharashtra police and the state government against the increasing number of hate speeches being delivered by politician Nitesh Rane and others. The petition, accepted by the court yesterday, draws attention to Rane’s inflammatory remarks, including threats to “bulldoze” a particular community, accusing him of inciting communal tensions to attract media attention.

Petitioner Muhammad Jameel Merchant, in his plea for interim relief, has demanded the immediate arrest of individuals (Nitesh Rane and Ramgiri Maharaj)

making hate speeches. He has also sought to bar these individuals from addressing election rallies or public events and advocated for a special law mandating swift police action against hate speech. Merchant has called for strict legal consequences to deter future instances of hate speech.

He has stressed the importance of preserving national unity, stating, “Brotherhood should prevail in the country, as India stands as a symbol of unity in diversity.” He argues that certain individuals are damaging India’s global reputation by disrupting the spirit of brotherhood for political gain. According to Merchant, these actions are facilitated by the inaction of authorities, who have remained passive, merely registering FIRs without taking substantive steps against offenders.

In recent months, Rane has been accused of targetting a specific religion and using abusive language to provoke religious sentiments. Despite protests by nearly a thousand people in Maharashtra and the registration of more than a dozen FIRs in locations like Solapur, Kandivli, and Mira Road, no concrete action has been taken.

Frustrated by the silence of the Maharashtra government and police administration, Merchant has turned to the Supreme Court for justice. The court is seen as the last beacon of hope for citizens seeking decisive action on such issues.

Through his writ petition, Merchant has urged the Supreme Court to demand the creation of strict laws to combat hate speech, called for the immediate arrest of offenders and their subsequent ban from speaking at political rallies and public platforms.