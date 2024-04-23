Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, others booked for hate speeches

The Malwani Police in Mumbai have booked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for his alleged hate speeches this year

Nitesh Rane. File Pic

The Malwani Police in Mumbai have booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane for his alleged hate speeches in Malwani during the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' held on March 3 this year, an official said.

The Maharashtra Police informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that criminal cases have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for alleged hate speeches in Malwani, Mankhurd, and Ghatkopar areas of the city.

The FIR have also been registered against MLA Geeta Jain for alleged hate speech in Mira-Bhayander from January to March this year.

According to police sources, on March 3, a public protest rally took place in Malwani, despite local police withholding permission due to concerns about potential disturbances to law and order. The rally which was attended by Nitesh Rane and hundreds of BJP supporters and various Hindu organisations, proceeded nonetheless.

After the rally, Nitesh Rane reportedly delivered a speech at the BMC ground near Malwani Gate number one, during which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about a particular community and specifically targeted religious leaders and social workers of the community.

In response, several community organisations tried to lodge complaints against Nitesh Rane with the police. However, no action was taken against him. But, FIR was registered against the rally organiser for conducting the event without permission, as a procedural measure, sources added.

Similar incidents had occurred in the Mira-Bhayander area involving sitting MLA Geeta Jain who had allegedly made offensive remarks against a particular religion.

In protest against these actions, including Nitesh Rane's remarks, an activist Jameel Merchant and others had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. During the hearing, the court directed the police to provide details of the actions taken on their complaints.

In response, the Maharashtra Police stated that cases of hate speech had been registered against them in various police stations.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against the organiser Bhagwan Thakur in Malwani Police Station under Section 188 of the IPC on March 5. Subsequently, Sections 153A, 504, and 506 were added to the same FIR, and Nitesh Rane’s name was included in the FIR on Monday, said an officer from Malwani Police Station.

