The BMC told the Bombay High Court that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be paid to the parents of two boys who died after falling into an open water tank in a civic garden

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Parents of 2 boys who drowned in open water tank to get Rs 10 lakh compensation: BMC tells HC x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that an ad hoc compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be paid to the parents of two minor boys who died after falling into an open water tank in a civic garden.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata was informed by BMC counsel Anil Singh that the amount would be paid by the contractor concerned, who was to maintain the garden where the incident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two young children aged four and five years were reported missing and were later found dead on April 1.

The bodies were discovered in the water tank at the Maharshi Karve Garden located in Wadala. The tank did not have any proper cover or lid. The incident occurred when the two children went to the garden to play.

The high court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident and initiated a public interest litigation.

Singh on Tuesday told the court a sum of Rs 10 lakh (Rs 5 lakh per child) would be paid by the contractor to the parents of the victims as ad hoc compensation.

The court accepted the statement and posted the matter for further hearing in June.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!