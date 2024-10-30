The CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT)

Amit Thackeray with his father Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra polls: BJP firm on backing Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim seat, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the BJP is firm on backing MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, which the ruling Shiv Sena is also contesting, reported the PTI.

The CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray from the seat.

Efforts will be made to find a solution to this, Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

The BJP leader also said his party would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but added that there will be friendly fights in some seats in the November 20 state polls.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray is not a part of the Mahayuti.

The Mahayuti comprises of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, but supported the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP and CM Shinde had a consensus on supporting MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut, in the Mahim assembly constituency.

"However, leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena argued that if the party does not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP was ready to support Amit and is still firm on its stand," he said, according to the PTI.

Asked about the solution to this conundrum, Devendra Fadnavis said, "When we (leaders of Mahayuti) meet, we will discuss and try to find a solution."

Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

Devendra Fadnavis also maintained that every major political party in the state has been facing the challenge of rebels in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

The BJP would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, Fadnavis said.

There will be friendly fights in some seats, he added.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday alleged he was "backstabbed" by his close colleague and then home minister R R Patil who ordered an open inquiry against him in the alleged multi-crore irrigation scam.

Shaad Pawar also claimed a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering an inquiry was shown to him by Fadnavis after he became chief minister in 2014.

Asked about the NCP leader's comments, Devendra Fadnavis said, "It is true that the investigation against Ajit Pawar commenced when the Congress and (then undivided) Nationalist Congress Party were in power. However, I would not say anything on R R Patil's decision as he has passed away; it would be inappropriate," the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)