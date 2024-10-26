Deputy CM up Rs 5 crore; Shelar’s assets triple

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis; BJP Mumbai President, Ashish Shelar; Bala Nandgaonkar, MNS leader. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar declare crores in assets spike x 00:00

The assets of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis increased by Rs 5 crore in the last five years, reaching Rs 13.17 crore. His assets include a heritage home valued at Rs 4.7 crore. Meanwhile, Ashish Shelar, an MLA filing his nomination from Bandra West, declared assets worth Rs 40.47 crore, a sharp threefold rise from Rs 14.6 crore in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala Nandgaonkar, the MNS candidate from Shivadi, declared assets totalling Rs 22 crore. Fadnavis, who served as the chief minister from 2014 to 2019 and is now the deputy CM, filed his nomination from the Nagpur North West constituency on Friday. According to his affidavit on the Election Commission website, he has movable assets of Rs 7.5 crore, of which Rs 7 crore belong to his wife, Amruta.

His immovable assets total Rs 5.64 crore, including an inherited home valued at Rs 4.7 crore. Fadnavis’s total assets increased from R8.6 crore in 2019 to Rs 13.17 crore. Ashish Shelar, president of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party and an MLA, declared assets of Rs 40.4 crore, marking a threefold rise over the last five years. Meanwhile, Bala Nandgaonkar, the MNS candidate and former MLA, declared assets of Rs 22 crore, which includes Rs 17.47 crore in immovable property.