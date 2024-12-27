Sunita married Govinda in 1987, and three years after that, Govinda, in one of his interviews, revealed that he asked Sunita to break their engagement

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for her straightforward approach. The actor's wife recently shed light on her equation with the Hero No. 1 actor. Sunita married Govinda in 1987, and three years after that, Govinda, in one of his interviews, revealed that he asked Sunita to break their engagement as he wanted to marry Neelam. Now, in a recent interview, Sunita talked about infidelity, her equation with Govinda, and more.

‘I still don’t feel like we are husband and wife’

During a conversation with Hauterrfly, Sunita talked about how the duo still addresses each other by calling it 'Abbe.' Sunita, while sharing about their equation, said, "I still don’t feel like we are husband and wife. I still address him as ‘Abbe,’ and he also addresses me the same way. That’s how we talk to each other. Gali-galoch is a part of our conversation... I sometimes ask him, ‘Are you my husband? I still can’t believe you are my husband.’”

Sunita on men cheating on their women

“I would like to fold my hands and tell women that don’t ever say that your partner is innocent (doesn’t cheat). If he does it, it will become so bad, and no matter how hard you try to get rid of her, she won’t leave him for years. Even if you leave him, that woman won’t,” Sunita shared while talking about men cheating on their women.

Earlier, while talking to Stardust, Govinda had shared about his will to marry Neelam. “I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam,” he had said.

Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Govinda and Sunita have two children, a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.

About actor and politician Govinda

Govinda was born on December 21, 1963, and his full name is Govind Arun Ahuja (also fondly called 'Chichi'). Both his parents, Arun Kumar Ahuja and Nirmala Devi, were actors. Govinda's father, Arun, was active in the Bollywood film industry in the 1940s and early 1950s, appearing in over 20 films. Arun Kumar Ahuja was best known for acting in Mehboob Khan's 1940 film Aurat. Interestingly, Aurat was the predecessor of the Oscar-nominated 1957 remake Mother India.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with Ilzaam and has worked in over 140 films. Known for his comic skills, the actor says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films. Govinda has delivered several hits like Hero No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Partner. The actor had confessed that he never imagined that he would become such a big star.