The question paper was found to be leaked and circulated via multiple YouTube channels

SCERT Director Rahul Rekhavar stated that the department is treating the incident with utmost seriousness. Representational Pic/File

A day after the Periodic Assessment Test's (PAT) (scheduled to begin on April 8) question paper was leaked via YouTube channels, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Tuesday has registered an FIR, the officials said.

The FIR was against 21 YouTube channels, they said.

The question paper was found to have been leaked and circulated via multiple YouTube channels SCERT confirmed.

The leak pertains to the Class 9 PAT exam conducted under the Central Education Department’s STARS initiative for the academic year 2024–25.

According to SCERT officials, the question paper, along with detailed answer solutions, was made public on social media before the exam, raising serious concerns over the sanctity of the assessment process.

SCERT Director Rahul Rekhavar stated that the department is treating the incident with utmost seriousness.

“We have identified 21 YouTube channels responsible for circulating the leaked paper and are initiating a ban on all of them. Legal proceedings have been launched, and in collaboration with the police, we are working to take these channels down,” Rekhavar said.

The PAT is held thrice annually for students from Classes 3 to 9, covering subjects such as First Language, English as a Third Language, and Mathematics. It is conducted across government-run, aided, and local body run schools in multiple mediums.

The latest breach took place during the sixth cycle of the PAT exam scheduled for April 2025.

On the morning of April 8, as students of Classes 8 and 9 sat for their First Language paper, it was discovered that the question paper and its answer key had already been uploaded on several YouTube platforms.

Among the channels named in the FIR are Scholarship Study, Twitter Adium, Knowledge - Ganga, Aniket, AA Classes, Prashant Ware Arts, Zen Z Learning by MR, HT Study 2.0, Learn with Anu 21, Semi Marathi Class, Bhashan Mitra, RD Club, SB Suraj Creation, MH Education, YC Education Maharashtra, Shivstusti Writing, Mi Guruji, MH Study, Study Time, and Study Partner.

The SCERT has demanded the permanent shutdown of these channels, citing a severe violation of examination confidentiality.

Rekhavar reiterated the department’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the education system and affirmed that stringent action will be taken against all those involved in the leak.