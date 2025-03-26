From rare behind-the-scenes moments to in-depth conversations about films, Aamir Khan 's channel promises to be a treat for movie lovers

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s legendary actors, has given audiences countless memorable films over his 30-year career. Beyond his stellar acting, as a producer with his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, has delivered several blockbuster hits, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Recently, the production house announced the launch of its YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, offering fans a unique glimpse into the magic of filmmaking. From rare behind-the-scenes moments to in-depth conversations about films, the channel promises to be a treat for movie lovers.

Aamir Khan Talkies

Announcing their YouTube channel, the production house shared a video and wrote, “Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! 🫰🏻 A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us! 🙌🏻”

What the channel will feature

In the welcome video of Aamir Khan Talkies, Aamir Khan shares how he has long envisioned creating a platform to discuss his films and the art of filmmaking. The YouTube channel will offer an exclusive look into the magic behind cinema, revealing the deeper meaning behind every scene. It will showcase behind-the-scenes footage, exploring the director’s vision, storytelling techniques, and the creative process.

The channel will also feature insights from actors, group discussions, and in-depth conversations about filmmaking. Artists associated with Aamir Khan Productions will share their experiences, providing fans with a deeper understanding of cinema. Through this platform, viewers will not only learn about filmmaking but also immerse themselves in its artistic and technical brilliance.

Aamir Khan's work front

Following the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir appears to have kept an arm’s length from acting. It wasn’t until news relating to his next, Sitare Zameen Par, hit the headlines that fans heaved a sigh of relief. While that film will release in June, Aamir is also working on a screen adaptation of the Mahabharata. “We have put together a team. The writing work has started,” Aamir shared. When asked to share a tentative timeline within which fans can expect the film to release, he said, “I will take a call on it after the first phase [is wrapped up].”