Aamir Khan. Pics/PTI, Instagram

Recently, Aamir Khan announced that Sitaare Zameen Par, which was to originally release this December, was being pushed to 2025. On Sunday, the superstar reported to the Film City set for the last portion of the RS Prasanna-directed venture. Sources tell us that it was a patch shoot.

“It was a day-long shoot that started at 2 pm and went on till night. Aamir wanted to make sure that the film was wrapped up on Sunday. With the shoot done, Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached the finish line. Aamir and Prasanna will now shift their focus to post-production, which will include extensive editing, visual effects, and sound design,” shares a source.



RS Prasanna

A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par is an official adaptation of the Spanish sports comedy, Campeones (2018), and stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary alongside Khan. It has been heard that the superstar is now aiming for a summer 2025 release and intends to conduct focus-group screenings in February.

The insider adds, “Aamir is known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking and often runs focus-group screenings. This process is integral to his style of fine-tuning the narrative based on the audience’s feedback. He had done it with Dangal [2016] and Secret Superstar [2017] too. The team will start working on the final edit to enable Aamir to show it to focus groups by February.”