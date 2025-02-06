Breaking News
Updated on: 06 February,2025 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Newtopia follows a late military conscript, and Jisoo, a rookie professional, whose relationship is tested first by a breakup and then by a zombie outbreak

Blackpink's Jisoo Pic/Instagram

Korean star Jisoo, best known for her music created in collaboration with other members of 'Blackpink' band, is super excited about her upcoming series 'Newtopia'.


The series follows Lee Jae-yoon (Park), a late military conscript, and Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), a rookie professional, whose relationship is tested first by a breakup and then by a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Under the direction of Yoon Sung-hyun, "Newtopia" aims to blend heart-pounding action with light-hearted romance, as per Variety.


Sharing her experience working on the show, Jisoo in a press note said, "During the pre-production phase, they showed us some prototypes of the zombies, and many of them were unlike anything I had ever seen before. I haven't had a chance to see how they translated onto the screen yet, so I'm very curious."


She added, "I think it will be fun for viewers to compare how different Newtopia is from other zombie series or films.Some of the zombies don't resemble humans at all and look quite unique,so I think a lot of viewers will go, 'Oh, I never imagined zombies could be designed this way.' I love this series for not getting too serious when featuring zombies. Whenever situations or emotions start to feel heavy, different characters take turns breaking the grave mood. We have many moments when characters turn a situation into something funny, giving the audience a chance to laugh. I think one of the greatest strengths of the series is that viewers can have fun without having to feel weighed down."

The series will premiere globally on Prime Video and Korean streamer Coupang Play on Friday.

