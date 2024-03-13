Blackpink Jisoo is sticking to her word by supporting important social causes. She promised to donate the earnings from her new YouTube channel to charity

Jisoo donates her YouTube earnings

Listen to this article Heart of gold! Blackpink's Jisoo supports Save the Children NGO with YouTube earnings x 00:00

Blackpink Jisoo is sticking to her word by supporting important social causes. She promised to donate the earnings from her new YouTube channel to charity, and she's following through. Jisoo launched the channel on her 28th birthday, January 3, 2023.

Blackpink's Jisoo supports Save the Children NGO

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, on March 12, 2024, she announced that she's chosen Save the Children as the charity she'll be supporting. Save the Children is a global organization based in the UK, dedicated to improving the lives of children all around the world.

Since it started in January 2023, Jisoo, also known as Kim Ji-soo, has gained a whopping 4.99 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. The money earned from views on her channel will be used to help fund a project that supports children by restoring mangrove forests in Vietnam's Ca Mau province.

About Blackpink Jisoo's personal life

In February 2024, the K-pop singer launched her own agency's official website, called BLISSOO. The website's mission statement reads as follows: “BLISSOO is JISOO's new label, a combination of BLISS, symbolizing complete happiness, and JISOO, an artist whose charm unfolds like a precious gift. Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way.”

Breakup with actor Ahn Bo-hyun

The K-pop world is currently in shock over the news that Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun have come to an end mere months after they announced their relationship. This development was officially confirmed by Jisoo's agency, YG Entertainment.

“It is true that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun broke up,” BLACKPINK’s agency said. An Insider revealed to JTBC Entertainment News, “Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship naturally became distant due to their busy schedules, and they recently broke up.”

The news of their separation was a result of their increasingly hectic schedules, causing their respective fan bases to have interesting reactions.

Their relationship was first brought to light in August when YG Entertainment confirmed their relationship following several reports in a Korean media outlet. At that point in time, YG Entertainment shared, "[Jisoo and Ahn] are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” while also requesting respect for their privacy as they navigated their newfound relationship.