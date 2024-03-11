Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > PICS BLACKPINKs Ros takes over Oscars 2024 party with strapless ensemble blinks cant remain calm
<< Back to Elections 2024

PICS: BLACKPINK's Rosé takes over Oscars 2024 party with strapless ensemble, blinks can't remain calm

Updated on: 11 March,2024 12:53 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

At the Oscar 2024 after party, Rosé from BLACKPINK looked stunning in her YSL attire. Blinks took over the internet soon after to gush about their idol

PICS: BLACKPINK's Rosé takes over Oscars 2024 party with strapless ensemble, blinks can't remain calm

BLACKPINK Rosé

Listen to this article
PICS: BLACKPINK's Rosé takes over Oscars 2024 party with strapless ensemble, blinks can't remain calm
x
00:00

We all know that the Oscars are the main event, but if there's an occasion that rivals the anticipation and buzz of the Academy Awards, it's the Oscar after-party. While a parade of A-listers rained down at the after-party, such as Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Barry Keoghan, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, and Jennifer Lawrence, one name stood out the most - BLACKPINK's Rosé.


One of the most stylish individuals at the party was a member of the BLACKPINK band. She wore an elegant backless dress and YSL sunglasses. It's worth mentioning that Rosé is the brand ambassador of the same French luxury fashion house. 


Rosé wore a stylish moss green Saint Laurent gown with a floor-length, ruched design. The dress had a chic backless style, a strapless silhouette, a square bandeau neckline, a fitted column bodice, and a form-fitted floor-length skirt. It featured a sheer overlay at the back, forming a sweeping train, and a bow detail. The singer kept her accessories minimal, sporting black-tinted square sunglasses, a gold chunky bracelet, and matching moss green pointed pumps. 


Here are a few pictures of Rosé from the night:

Blinks could not hold in their excitement after seeing their idol kill it on the red carpet:

Ahead of the big night, the Pre-Oscars party got several celebrities under one roof to celebrate the year that was 2023. Blackpink's Rose surprised fans with her stunning appearance at the gala. She arrived in a black ensemble and posed with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Sharon Stone, Anthony Vaccarello, Anja Rubik and others.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

blackpink Korean Entertainment Oscars 2024 Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK