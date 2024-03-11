PICS: BLACKPINK's Rosé takes over Oscars 2024 party with strapless ensemble, blinks can't remain calm

At the Oscar 2024 after party, Rosé from BLACKPINK looked stunning in her YSL attire. Blinks took over the internet soon after to gush about their idol

BLACKPINK Rosé

We all know that the Oscars are the main event, but if there's an occasion that rivals the anticipation and buzz of the Academy Awards, it's the Oscar after-party. While a parade of A-listers rained down at the after-party, such as Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Barry Keoghan, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, and Jennifer Lawrence, one name stood out the most - BLACKPINK's Rosé.

One of the most stylish individuals at the party was a member of the BLACKPINK band. She wore an elegant backless dress and YSL sunglasses. It's worth mentioning that Rosé is the brand ambassador of the same French luxury fashion house.

Rosé wore a stylish moss green Saint Laurent gown with a floor-length, ruched design. The dress had a chic backless style, a strapless silhouette, a square bandeau neckline, a fitted column bodice, and a form-fitted floor-length skirt. It featured a sheer overlay at the back, forming a sweeping train, and a bow detail. The singer kept her accessories minimal, sporting black-tinted square sunglasses, a gold chunky bracelet, and matching moss green pointed pumps.

Here are a few pictures of Rosé from the night:

Blinks could not hold in their excitement after seeing their idol kill it on the red carpet:

rosé being the only blackpink member invited to these events yall will keep my girls name out of your mouth FROM TODAY FOREVER UNTIL THE END OF TIME THANKS pic.twitter.com/Mp6AYCs0sU — ۟ (@d09173) March 11, 2024

📸 | @SabrinaAnnLynn talking to Rosé from Blackpink at the Vanity Fair #Oscars after party pic.twitter.com/VUNXF3x8aj — Sabrina Carpenter Updates 💌 (@sabrinaupdatehq) March 11, 2024

Ahead of the big night, the Pre-Oscars party got several celebrities under one roof to celebrate the year that was 2023. Blackpink's Rose surprised fans with her stunning appearance at the gala. She arrived in a black ensemble and posed with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Sharon Stone, Anthony Vaccarello, Anja Rubik and others.