Happy Birthday Jisoo! BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rose, Lisa share adorable pictures with the birthday girl, BLINKS react!

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

BLACKPINK Jisoo is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the special occasion, her band members and fellow blinks took to social media to wish the K-pop idol a very 'happy birthday'

BLACKPINK members wish Jisoo!

BLACKPINK Jisoo 29th Birthday: BLACKPINK Jisoo is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the special occasion, her band members and fellow blinks took to social media to wish the K-pop idol a very 'happy birthday'. Jennie was the first band member to share a loving birthday wish for her best friend Jisoo. Jennie took to Instagram to share some unseen backstage pictures most likely taken during the Born Pink World Tour. 


Jennie, Rose, Lisa share adorable pictures with the birthday girl


In the sweet message, Jennie revealed that she had not received permission before posting the pictures. She said, "Happy Birthday to Kim Jisoo-ssi, the most beautiful person in the world @.sooyaaa_. Let's find happiness together this year too. JENSOO. @.sooyaaa__, I love you my dear. Happy birthday."


Rose also shared her heartfelt birthday wishes to Jisoo through Instagram. Sharing the adorable pictures, the singer said, "Happy birthday @.sooyaaa_. I wish our Jisooniee the most fantastic birthday in the world. I'm constantly cheering for you, so here's to Jisoo Kim soaring high this year. Jisoo Kim, let's journey together in 2024 too!!!! Thank you for always being a dependable friend and an unwavering unnie." 

Lisa expressed her birthday wishes for Jisoo by sharing a delightful picture. She captioned the post, saying, "@.sooyaaa_ Happy birthday eonnie. I'll treat you to hot pot...ee hee."

Here's how BLINKS reacted:

Seeing all the band members come together to celebrate the K-pop idol is heartwarming. Happy Birthday Jisoo!

