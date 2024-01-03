Happy Birthday Jisoo! BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rose, Lisa share adorable pictures with the birthday girl, BLINKS react!

BLACKPINK Jisoo is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the special occasion, her band members and fellow blinks took to social media to wish the K-pop idol a very 'happy birthday'

BLACKPINK members wish Jisoo!

BLACKPINK Jisoo 29th Birthday: BLACKPINK Jisoo is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the special occasion, her band members and fellow blinks took to social media to wish the K-pop idol a very 'happy birthday'. Jennie was the first band member to share a loving birthday wish for her best friend Jisoo. Jennie took to Instagram to share some unseen backstage pictures most likely taken during the Born Pink World Tour.

Jennie, Rose, Lisa share adorable pictures with the birthday girl

In the sweet message, Jennie revealed that she had not received permission before posting the pictures. She said, "Happy Birthday to Kim Jisoo-ssi, the most beautiful person in the world @.sooyaaa_. Let's find happiness together this year too. JENSOO. @.sooyaaa__, I love you my dear. Happy birthday."

Rose also shared her heartfelt birthday wishes to Jisoo through Instagram. Sharing the adorable pictures, the singer said, "Happy birthday @.sooyaaa_. I wish our Jisooniee the most fantastic birthday in the world. I'm constantly cheering for you, so here's to Jisoo Kim soaring high this year. Jisoo Kim, let's journey together in 2024 too!!!! Thank you for always being a dependable friend and an unwavering unnie."

Lisa expressed her birthday wishes for Jisoo by sharing a delightful picture. She captioned the post, saying, "@.sooyaaa_ Happy birthday eonnie. I'll treat you to hot pot...ee hee."

Here's how BLINKS reacted:

Soojin updated on instagram story with JISOO.



HAPPY JISOO DAY #OurPreciousJISOODay #ê½í¥ê¸°_ê°ëí_ì§ììì¼_ìë¨ë¤ pic.twitter.com/aodhvVSHB5 — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) January 2, 2024

Rosé updated on instagram story with JISOO.



“Happy birthday

Our Jisoonie I hope you have the most happiest birthday in the world. I'm always rooting for you so I hope Kim Jisoo flies this year ðª½ð¤ 2024 Kim Jisoo let's go!!!! Thanks so much for being a reliable friend and… pic.twitter.com/077XfE4e32 — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) January 2, 2024

Happy birthday my beloved

May 29 be kind to you ð¹



HAPPY JISOO DAY#OurPreciousJISOODay #ê½í¥ê¸°_ê°ëí_ì§ììì¼_ìë¨ë¤ pic.twitter.com/U55oV6sa7l — ð§‍âï¸ (@Js1_SOTY) January 2, 2024

damn, they were all fast as hell this year ð­



HAPPY JISOO DAY#OurPreciousJISOODay#ê½í¥ê¸°_ê°ëí_ì§ììì¼_ìë¨ë¤ pic.twitter.com/mtjQAgkdvy — h â (@lalisalovemme) January 2, 2024

Seeing all the band members come together to celebrate the K-pop idol is heartwarming. Happy Birthday Jisoo!