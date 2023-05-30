Breaking News
THIS is why BLACKPINK fans are upset with a luxury beauty brand-see reactions

Updated on: 30 May,2023 05:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans took to social media to express disappointment

THIS is why BLACKPINK fans are upset with a luxury beauty brand-see reactions

Jisoo/Instagram

Listen to this article
THIS is why BLACKPINK fans are upset with a luxury beauty brand-see reactions
Certain BLACKPINK fans have taken to social media to express disappointment with the order in which luxury beauty brand 'Dior Beauty' posted photos of figure skater Kim Yuna and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.


The brand had recently shared some captures from their pop-up store event held in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Brand ambassadors Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, 2PM's Junho, NewJeans' Haerin, and actor Jung Hae had attended the event which was a success. The beauty brand's social media team later uploaded a photo of Kim Yuna first, before posting a picture of the K-pop idol Jisoo and this did not go down well with certain fans who expressed disappointment over Twitter. Soon enough Jisoo started trending, while other netizen's supported Kim Yuna saying that she was unnecessarily being targeted.


Here's how fans reacted-


 

 

blackpink K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates Music

