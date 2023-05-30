THIS is why BLACKPINK fans are upset with a luxury beauty brand-see reactions

Fans took to social media to express disappointment

Certain BLACKPINK fans have taken to social media to express disappointment with the order in which luxury beauty brand 'Dior Beauty' posted photos of figure skater Kim Yuna and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

The brand had recently shared some captures from their pop-up store event held in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Brand ambassadors Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, 2PM's Junho, NewJeans' Haerin, and actor Jung Hae had attended the event which was a success. The beauty brand's social media team later uploaded a photo of Kim Yuna first, before posting a picture of the K-pop idol Jisoo and this did not go down well with certain fans who expressed disappointment over Twitter. Soon enough Jisoo started trending, while other netizen's supported Kim Yuna saying that she was unnecessarily being targeted.

Here's how fans reacted-

I love jisoo and def do think she deserves to be at the front. But no one should be minimising Kim Yuna, if she’s at the front, be happy for her. Dior didn’t do anything wrong either. One thing that’s for sure is that Kim Yuna single-handedly brought glory to South Korea. — shalazalala | Jennie ZB1 (@shalazalala) May 30, 2023

your acc almost 1 year, but you only tweet kim yuna last day ð­ð¤£



suddenly "my girl"

hate disrespect kim yuna

but okay disrespect jisoo?? ð¥´ https://t.co/xpsbPFXBc8 pic.twitter.com/EnM81NMGQy — ð· ð´ ð­ ð½ ð¬ • Dream (@AshyDSmith) May 30, 2023

it is ok not disrespectful kim yuna but you disrespect kim jisoo? is it fair? if the issue is true, some immature fans may said that, not all fans.



as a fan of jisoo, it hurts me that you compare her to her, she has her own talent. she will be hurt also if she heard this issue. — m (@ssieexzs) May 30, 2023