BLACKPINK's Jisoo to join her brother's company 'BIOMOM' for solo activities? New reports suggest so

Updated on: 03 January,2024 09:29 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

BLACKPINK Jisoo

New reports have arrived on Jisoo's birthday that have taken the BLINKS for a ride. In new news, K-media reported that Jisoo of BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to manage her solo activities with her older brother's company, 'BIOMOM'. The company is known for its focus on food for kids; however, with Jisoo, the company will start a new artist management wing called 'BLISSOO'.


 BLACKPINK's Jisoo to join her brother's company 'BIOMOM' for solo activities


On January 2, an exclusive report from Xportnews revealed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to be under her brother's new artist management wings called 'BLISSOO'. 'BIOMOM', the parent company, is known for its focus on healthy, functional food for infants and toddlers. BIOMOM, which is helmed by Jisoo's brother 'Kim Jung Hun', was in the news recently for making waves and entering the entertainment industry. The latest business plan, announced through the recruitment notice for BLISOO, has sparked widespread speculation about Jisoo's involvement.


The notice had Jisoo's picture alongside words that emphasised BLISSOO's commitment to grow its entertainment business both in the domestic and international spheres. This fueled rumours that Jisoo is leaving her management to join her family. The company is also hiring staff for various roles, like content managers and experienced artists who are in charge of security.

As expected, BLINKS immediately took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss: 

A BIOMOM representative talked about the relationship between BIOMOM and BLISSOO: "It is difficult to define the relationship with BLISSOO, and we do not even know the CEO's family relationship."

blackpink Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

