Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha aimed to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in India

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan recently took potshots at Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film aimed to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in India. It urged those living in remote areas to construct toilets in their homes or premises to combat open defecation.

Jaya Bachchan calls Toilet movie ‘flop’

During an interaction with India TV, the actor-turned-politician said, “Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?” She later asked the audience if they’d watch a film with the said title, to which a few raised their hands. Jaya added, “Among so many people, hardly four want to watch the film; it’s very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop)."

Toilet Ek Prem Katha was based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house. The movie went on to become one of the top grossers of 2017 by raking in Rs. 134.22 crore at the box office in India alone, and also took the Chinese box office by storm. It also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Jaya Bachchan’s acting journey so far

Jaya Bachchan made her acting debut as a teenager in 1963 with the Bengali film 'Mahanagar' directed by Satyajit Ray. She then transitioned to Hindi cinema and quickly gained prominence with her versatile performances in films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial 'Guddi', and 'Anamika'. Movies like 'Uphaar', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Parichay' and 'Bawarchi' made her a superstar.

In 1973, she married Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The two then worked together in films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, ‘Abhimaan’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, among others.

In 2004, she entered politics and became MP in the Rajya Sabha, representing the Samajwadi Party. Throughout her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and the welfare of artists and performers. She has been elected five times as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Jaya was last seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.