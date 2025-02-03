Jaya Bachchan alleged that unidentified bodies from the stampede incident were being thrown into the river where devotees went to take a dip, due to which the water got contaminated

Jaya Bachchan, Maha Kumbh 2025 Pic/ANI, AFP

Veteran Bollywood actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan took potshots at the arrangements made at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. She alleged that unidentified bodies from the stampede incident were being thrown into the river where devotees went to take a dip, due to which the water got contaminated.

Jaya Bachchan on water contamination at Maha Kumbh 2025

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Jaya Bachchan said, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated. The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment and there is no arrangement for them."

What happened at Maha Kumbh

At least 30 people were killed while 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede that occurred at Maha Kumbh, according to officials. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the kins of the deceased, while adding that security forces have been deployed at the site.

Jaya Bachchan’s acting journey so far

Jaya Bachchan made her acting debut as a teenager in 1963 with the Bengali film 'Mahanagar' directed by Satyajit Ray. She then transitioned to Hindi cinema and quickly gained prominence with her versatile performances in films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial 'Guddi', and 'Anamika'.

Movies like 'Uphaar', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Parichay' and 'Bawarchi' made her a superstar.

In 1973, she married Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema. The two then worked together in films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, ‘Abhimaan’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, among others.

In 2004, she entered politics and became MP in the Rajya Sabha, representing the Samajwadi Party. Throughout her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and the welfare of artists and performers. She has been elected five times as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Jaya was last seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.