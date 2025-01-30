Milind Soman felt speechless while sharing his experience at Maha Kumbh 2025 and wrote in his posts that although his heart is full, he is sad about the stampede that led to the loss of lives

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar at Maha Kumbh 2025

Listen to this article Milind Soman visits Maha Kumbh 2025 with Ankita Konwar, condoles death of stampede victims x 00:00

Indian fitness icon and actor Milind Soman visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 with his wife Ankita Konwar on Mauni Amavasya. He took a dip in the holy River Ganga and condoled the deaths of stampede victims. Milind felt speechless while sharing his experience and wrote in his posts that although his heart is full, he is sad about the tragic event that led to the loss of lives.

Milind Soman at Kumbh Mela 2025

Taking to Instagram Milind shared a post taking a dip in the River Ganga and wrote, “Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of Mauni Amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special. Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!”

In a subsequent post, he added, “There are no words to describe how full my heart is right now! To have the opportunity to be at the Mahakumbh and that too on the auspicious moments of Mauni Amavasya is beyond my comprehension. These are the moments that make you realise the importance of our very insignificant existence. My heart goes out to the people who lost their loved ones last night. May we all find peace through our prayers. Har Har Mahadev.”

What happened at Maha Kumbh

At least 30 people were killed while 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede that occurred at Maha Kumbh, according to officials. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the kins of the deceased, while adding that security forces have been deployed at the site.

Milind Soman’s work front

Milind Soman was last seen in the film Emergency directed by Kangana Ranaut. He played the role of Sam Maneckshaw who was the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.