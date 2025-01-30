UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara Marg

Devotees look for their belongings following a stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article At least 30 dead, 60 injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh 2025 x 00:00

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Ealier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara Marg. Around 2 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police reached the incident spot.

The CM also announced an ex gratia of R25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area.

The UP government expects a total footfall of around 40 crore pilgrims at the largest spiritual gathering of the world.

PM, Prez condole incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the tragic incident at Kumbh and said he was monitoring the situation after the stampede and bathing at the Maha Kumbh has since started there.

The prime minister said he expresses his condolences over the tragic incident and prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

“We had to lose some good souls in the tragic incident at Kumbh and some people have also got hurt. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the early recovery of those injured,” said Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

Leaders express grief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeoffered her condolences to the bereaved families.

Banerjee stated that her experiences of organising the annual Gangasagar Mela in Bengal warrant “maximal planning and care” to handle huge assemblies such as the Kumbh.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the loss of lives and appealed to devotees to be patient and follow instructions of the local administration.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths of several devotees and hoped for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries.

“Deaths of pilgrims in the unfortunate incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Hope for early recovery of those who are injured,” the Bihar CM wrote in a post on X.

AAP blames management

The AAP blamed administrative mismanagement for the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh, calling for an end to VIP culture and stricter crowd management.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, during a press conference, described the scenes from the religious gathering as “scary.” AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi expressed sorrow over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the Centre and the state government, demanding that the Maha Kumbh management be handed over to a better administrator.

40cr

No. of pilgrims expected to attend Maha kumbh

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever