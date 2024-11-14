Jaya Bachchan’s smiling face was a delight to see on the internet amid all the videos of her grumpy and annoyed. One user wrote, “I had to look twice to see Jaya Bachchan laughing!”

Jaya Bachchan in 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling'

Get ready to be swept into a world of romance with loads of laughter and craziness in ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’. The evergreen Jaya Bachchan stars alongside the talented Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Swanand Kirkire, amongst others. It's time to get a little crazy with lots of love. Beginning their first leg of shooting in Goa, the film promises to be an exciting journey with a stellar cast on board.

Netizens react to Jaya Bachchan in ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’

“This is so not Jaya Bachchan,” added another.

One user commented, “We got Jaya Bachchan in a good mood before GTA VI.”

About ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’

Presented by Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios, 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling' is a Good Co. production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka, the film is all set to be released in theatres in 2025.

Jaya Bachchan’s acting journey so far

Jaya Bachchan, renowned for her work in Indian cinema and politics, made her acting debut as a teenager in 1963 with the Bengali film 'Mahanagar' directed by Satyajit Ray. The film starred Madhabi Mukherjee in the leading role.

Jaya then transitioned to Hindi cinema and quickly gained prominence with her versatile performances in films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial 'Guddi', and 'Anamika'.

Movies like 'Uphaar', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Parichay' and 'Bawarchi' made her a superstar.

In 1973, she married Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema. The two then worked together in films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, ‘Abhimaan’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, among others.

In 2004, she entered politics and became MP in the Rajya Sabha, representing the Samajwadi Party. Throughout her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and the welfare of artists and performers. She has been elected five times as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Jaya was last seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.