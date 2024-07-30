Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressed the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan by using her husband Amitabh's name, which prompted her to react

Veteran actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan did not mince her words in calling out the Chair in Rajya Sabha who addressed her as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan”.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressed the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP by using her husband's name, which prompted the actress to react.

She said, "Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed," to which the Deputy Chairman replied that he only referred to her with the name mentioned in the records. Unsatisfied with the reasoning, Jaya added, "This is something new, that women will be recognized by the name of their husbands. They (women) have no existence or achievements of their own.”

Jaya Bachchan, renowned for her work in Indian cinema and politics, made her acting debut as a teenager in 1963 with the Bengali film 'Mahanagar' directed by Satyajit Ray. The film starred Madhabi Mukherjee in the leading role.

Jaya then transitioned to Hindi cinema and quickly gained prominence with her versatile performances in films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial 'Guddi', and 'Anamika'.

The 1971 movie 'Guddi' featured Jaya as a petite schoolgirl who is obsessed with actor Dharmendra. The film had created the girl-next-door image for her.

Movies like 'Uphaar', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Parichay' and 'Bawarchi' made her a superstar.

In 1973, she married Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema.

Jaya first acted with Big B in the 1972 romantic drama 'Bansi Birju'. She took up the part of 'Mala' in the 1973 action crime film 'Zanjeer' after many lead heroines refused to work alongside Amitabh due to his series of flops.

The film turned out to be a big hit, creating Big B's angry young man image. The two have then worked together in films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', 'Abhimaan', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.

Her daughter, Shweta, was born around the time Jaya and Amitabh were working on Ramesh Sippy's directorial 'Sholay'.

Following this, she focused on raising her children -- Shweta and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

In 2004, she entered politics and became MP in the Rajya Sabha, representing the Samajwadi Party.

Throughout her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and the welfare of artists and performers. She has been elected five times as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Jaya was last seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

(With inputs from IANS)