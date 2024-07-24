Jaya Bachchan was asked about the Budget 2024, to which she said, "I have no reaction; ye koi budget hai reaction karne wala?'

In Pic: Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan talks about Budget 2024, says, 'I have no reaction, it is just drama'

Jaya Bachchan is always outspoken when it comes to sharing her opinions. The veteran actress and Member of Parliament has now reacted to the Budget 2024, which was presented on July 23. She gave an unmissable reaction to the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday, stating that everything is just a drama.

During an interaction with ANI outside the Parliament of India, Jaya Bachchan was asked about the Budget 2024, to which she said, "I have no reaction; ye koi budget hai reaction karne wala? It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented."

The video of Jaya Bachchan talking about the budget has received mixed reactions from the public. Meanwhile, BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari, while talking about the budget, shared, "...The Budget is so balanced, it has brought something special for every community and state of the country; for the youth, 4 crore employees, besides Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, even for Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the northeast. After all this, the Opposition doesn't know how to oppose this. Whatever Rahul Gandhi said yesterday shows that the Budget is very good. They said that this is 'Sarkar Bachao Budget'. So, should we prepare 'Sarkar Girao Budget'?... If the Budget strengthens the Government, it means it is a good Budget. If you are crying after that, we can't do anything about it..."

Meanwhile, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, along with her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Thursday. Clad in a yellow salwar kameez, Jaya was seen with Abhishek and Shweta at the premises of the temple. Abhishek was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a black jacket, while Shweta wore a red salwar suit. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which was a critical and commercial hit. She played the role of a strict matriarch in the film that also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.