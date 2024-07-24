Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973, at Malabar Hills in Mumbai with just five baraatis

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Listen to this article With just 5 baraatis, here's how Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's intimate wedding took place in Mumbai x 00:00

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 51 years now. The duo tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have acted in several films, including 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Mili', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Silsila', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

ADVERTISEMENT

As 2024 witnessed the biggest and most expensive weddings of all time, courtesy of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, we look at the intimate union of two superstars that took place in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai.

In an excerpt from Big B’s late father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's book ‘In The Afternoon Of Time’, a detailed description of the wedding has been written. About 5 decades ago, Amitabh’s rising popularity led to the wedding being a secret to avoid crowds and admirers flocking to the house. Jaya’s parents also did not want the wedding to be held at their flat in Beach House and instead opted for a friend’s abode on the top floor of the Skylark building in Malabar Hills.

The wedding took place as per Bengali traditions. The baraat consisted of only five people - Sanjay Gandhi, Bhagvati Charan Verma, Narendra Sharma, Krishna Kishor Srivastava, and Dr Dharmvir Bharati.

Amitabh’s haldi was also a hush-hush affair as well. When nosy neighbours questioned about the decorations at home, the Bachchan family explained that Big B would be shooting a film.

The excerpt from the book read, “A Bengali pandit conducted the marriage, whose ceremonial went on late into the night. The five baraatis had dinner and set off home, leaving just the family members to eat alone later when the proceedings were completed. Then we too took our leave. Before we left, I embraced the father of my new daughter-in-law and congratulated him on getting a son-in-law like Amit, expecting him to say the same in respect of Jaya. But he said, 'My family is utterly ruined.'”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.