A joint operation by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police in Amritsar led to the recovery of six pistols and 14 magazines from a harvested field near the India-Pakistan border. Officials say the arms were found wrapped in a yellow packet with a metal wire ring attached

BSF and Punjab Police have recovered six pistols along with 14 magazines in the border area of Amritsar following an extensive search operation, an official said on Friday.

The joint search operation carried out on Thursday led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Upon opening the packet, six pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside it.

This recovery took place in a harvested field adjacent to village Mahawa in Amritsar district.

A well coordinated operation with swift execution by BSF troops and Punjab Police resulted in the recovery of weapons, the spokesperson said.

