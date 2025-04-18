Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2025 12:17 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

A joint operation by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police in Amritsar led to the recovery of six pistols and 14 magazines from a harvested field near the India-Pakistan border. Officials say the arms were found wrapped in a yellow packet with a metal wire ring attached

Representational Pic

Six pistols recovered in Amritsar border area by BSF and Punjab Police
BSF and Punjab Police have recovered six pistols along with 14 magazines in the border area of Amritsar following an extensive search operation, an official said on Friday.


The joint search operation carried out on Thursday led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it, a BSF spokesperson said.


Upon opening the packet, six pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside it.


This recovery took place in a harvested field adjacent to village Mahawa in Amritsar district.

A well coordinated operation with swift execution by BSF troops and Punjab Police resulted in the recovery of weapons, the spokesperson said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

