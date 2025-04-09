Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > ISI behind blast at BJP leaders house Punjab police

ISI behind blast at BJP leader’s house: Punjab police

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

Top

An e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered, said Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla while addressing the media here

ISI behind blast at BJP leader’s house: Punjab police

Police collect evidence from blast site. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
ISI behind blast at BJP leader’s house: Punjab police
x
00:00

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar, said a senior police officer on Tuesday. An e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered, said Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla while addressing the media here.


Shukla said police cracked the case within 12 hours of the incident. He said Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had hatched a conspiracy to create communal tension in Punjab and police have foiled it by taking immediate action in the matter. 


“It was a major conspiracy of Pakistan’s ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, had hatched this conspiracy,” said Shukla. He further said the conspiracy was hatched by Bishnoi's associate Zeeshan, ISI and gangster Bhatti. “Their role has come to the fore,” he said. An investigation into the possible links of the Babbar Khalsa International is also underway, said Shukla.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jalandhar punjab India news national news chandigarh india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK