ISI behind blast at BJP leader’s house: Punjab police

Police collect evidence from blast site. Pic/PTI

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar, said a senior police officer on Tuesday. An e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered, said Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla while addressing the media here.

Shukla said police cracked the case within 12 hours of the incident. He said Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had hatched a conspiracy to create communal tension in Punjab and police have foiled it by taking immediate action in the matter.

“It was a major conspiracy of Pakistan’s ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, had hatched this conspiracy,” said Shukla. He further said the conspiracy was hatched by Bishnoi's associate Zeeshan, ISI and gangster Bhatti. “Their role has come to the fore,” he said. An investigation into the possible links of the Babbar Khalsa International is also underway, said Shukla.

