Couple goals: Amitabh Bachchan holds umbrella for wife Jaya in latest picture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is leaving no stone unturned in setting couple goals as seen in a recent picture of the duo in which he is seen holding out an umbrella for his wife actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan.

On Tuesday night, Big B took to his X handle and dropped a picture featuring himself and Jaya along with a caption that read, "And the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work."

The image beautifully captures Amitabh sporting a white kurta pyjama and holding an umbrella for Jaya as they stroll in the rain. She is seen holding a bowl of laddoos.Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have acted in several films, including 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Mili', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Silsila', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.In his blog, Big B shared a series of photos and also voiced concern for those negatively impacted by the seasonal rains.

T 5074 - .... and the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work .. pic.twitter.com/Sky5FJJbT2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

He wrote, "and the rain it raineth all day long .. on the work too .. umbrellas galore among all the artists as they wade through the waters .. and most of them enjoying the deed .. it is the blessing after the hot summer months .. but apart from the awaited agricultural .. it brings devastation and floods, ruining the landscape and causing the pain that they who suffer go through .. each year the scenario keeps repeating itself .. sad .. helpless .. it is difficult to describe the ruin caused .. but we pray that all gets well and in the wellness of all .. our prayers. Love care and wishes for calm .."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

