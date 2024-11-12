When Harman Baweja broke into the scene in 2008, he made buzz for his striking resemblance to Hrithik Roshan. However, the actor did not much appreciate it

Harman Baweja

Listen to this article When Harman Baweja was called a look-alike of Hrithik Roshan x 00:00

When Harman Baweja, son of producer Harry Baweja, made his acting debut he made much noise for his appearance. The actor made his debut with the futuristic film 'Love Story 2050 with none other than Priyanka Chopra. The film was released in theatres in 2008. More than the movies and his performance, Baweja made the most headlines and buzz of his striking resemblance to superstar Hrithik Roshan. To add to the looks, Baweja was also a good dancer which he got to display in his debut film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harman Baweja's debut film was directed by his father and produced by his mother Pammi Baweja. The film was a box office failure. In 2009, he appeared in the film 'What's your Rashee?' opposite Priyanka. He also had the film 'Victory' in the same year. Both the films failed to impress at the box office. With back-to-back failures, even the buzz around him being a lookalike of Hrithik failed to help him to give a boost to his career.

How Harman reacted to being compared with Hrithik

Back in the day, Harman did not like being compared with Hrithik. "I refuse to agree that we look the same. Agar ek jhalak ki baat ho to phir ho sakta hai (a slight resemblance might be a possibility)," he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

During a music launch event for 'Love Story 2050', someone in the crowd shouted Hrithik's name when Harman took to the stage. Harman had spoken about it in another 2008 Hindustan Times interview. He'd said, "This person was not even invited for the function. He had gate crashed. It was planned and done deliberately. But all my friends told me that I behaved coolly, with dignity."

He added, "This person was thrown out of the conference. Don't expect me to divulge his name though. I've asked my boys to get me his number. I want to call him and thank him. I was nervous before coming on the stage but his 'Hrithik.. Hrithik,' gave me the courage to talk to the media. I'm ready for anything and everything now."

Harman Baweja returns with Scoop

Now in ‘Scoop’ which is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s life and book, Harman is seen playing the role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff. ‘Scoop’ is an Indian crime drama streaming on Netflix. In an earlier interview with mid-day, Baweja said, ““I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written [about me]. It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially [appeared]. Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.”