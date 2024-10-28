In the previous series, India embarked on a challenging tour of Australia amid the pandemic, with a depleted squad following injuries to key players

Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with teammates as they pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the Test series between India and Australia (Pic: AFP)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India's batting lineup sees significant shifts against Australia

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will see visitors India aiming to defend their title against a competitive Australian side, with players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah leading from the front.

In the previous series, India embarked on a challenging tour of Australia amid the pandemic, with a depleted squad following injuries to key players. Despite these adversities, they secured a historic 2-1 series victory, highlighted by a stunning win at the Gabba, where they chased down a target of 328, marking a remarkable comeback after a humiliating loss in the first Test. Young talents like Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj emerged as pivotal figures, demonstrating India’s depth of talent.

The squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will see significant changes since the 2021 series, with several key players from that campaign absent and new talents emerging.

Batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are the two most notable omissions in the current squad. Interestingly, Rahane even captained the side in the final three Tests after Virat Kohli departed following the first match.

Additionally, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, and Hanuma Vihari are also absent from the current lineup. In their place, the 2024 squad introduces the exciting talents of Yashasvi Jaiswal as an opener, debutant Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Sarfaraz Khan, while established stars Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma retain their positions.

Bowlers

Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and T. Natarajan, who participated in the 2021 series, are not included in the 2024 lineup. Shami was expected to feature but was sidelined due to injury.

New additions Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana join the squad, while Navdeep Saini, previously a mainstay in 2021, is now a traveling reserve. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the only players maintaining their presence in both squads.

Wicketkeepers

In 2021, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha shared wicketkeeping duties. Pant continues to hold his spot, while Dhruv Jurel steps in as the second-choice keeper, replacing Saha.

All-Rounders

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar, all prominent spin-bowling all-rounders from the 2021 squad, remain in the mix for 2024. However, the pace-bowling all-rounder position sees a shift with Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing Shardul Thakur.

India squads in 2021 and 2024

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021

1st and 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

3rd and 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.