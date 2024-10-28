Gaikwad has proved to be a prolific T20I batter in his short career so far, having made 633 runs in 20 innings at an average of 39.56

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Scored two first-class centuries, but still didn't get a chance': Srikkanth calls out selectors for not backing Ruturaj Gaikwad x 00:00

Former Indian cricketer Krisnamachari Srikkanth expressed sympathy with India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad after he was snubbed from India's T20I squad for South Africa tour and Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia away from home starting from November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srikkanth was speaking on his Youtube channel days after the BCCI announced India's T20I squad for the SA tour starting from November 8, consisting of four T20Is and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, a five-match Test series against Australia starting from November 22 onwards at Perth.

Srikkanth questioned selectors as to how much more Gaikwad is supposed to do and what is the plan of the selection committee regarding him.

Gaikwad has proved to be a prolific T20I batter in his short career so far, having made 633 runs in 20 innings at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of 143.53, with a century and four fifties and a best score of 123*. He has also been extremely consistent for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years, having made 583 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of 53.00, strike rate of 141.16, a century and four fifties.

He is also having a fine Ranji Trophy season for Maharashtra, having made 231 runs in three innings at an average of 77.00, with a century and fifty and a best score of 145. In 35 first-class matches, he has scored 2,513 runs at an average of 44.08, with seven centuries and 13 fifties in 59 innings and best score of 195.

Also Read: Gambhir’s India in a tailspin

Abhimanyu Easwaran was picked up as a backup opener for skipper Rohit Sharma in place of Ruturaj after having a fine start to his season, scoring 632 runs in eight innings since the start of the new domestic season, including four centuries. The 29-year-old Bengal batter has scored 7,638 runs at an average of 49.92 in 99 first-class games, with 27 centuries and 29 fifties in 169 innings and best score of 233.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Srikkanth said, "See, for Ruturaj, I do not understand at all. Poor fellow! What will he do? If he scores a century, then they can take him back into the T20I squad, right? He scored two first-class centuries, but still did not get a chance. He got scores to back him up. Where should that guy be going now?."

"Abhimanyu Easwaran's performance has been brilliant. I am not questioning that. But what are you doing with Ruturaj? Why are not they twirling around with him? What is the plan? Let them do what they want with him. Just look at the mindset of that kid and tell me what he should be doing in this match against you guys. He keeps on hitting the opponents all day long, but then, when it comes to international cricket, you leave him behind. And when they give him a chance, it is for the Rest of India or India A," Srikkanth said in the same video.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

India's T20I Squad for South Africa series: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

(With agency inputs)