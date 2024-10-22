Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A squad for Australia tour

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A squad for Australia tour

Updated on: 22 October,2024 04:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Abhimanyu Easwaran will be Gaikwad's deputy in their upcoming tour. Ishan Kishan and Abishek Porel will be the choice of wicketkeepers for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A squad for Australia tour

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A squad for Australia tour
x
00:00

Star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.


Abhimanyu Easwaran will be Gaikwad's deputy in their upcoming tour. Ishan Kishan and Abishek Porel will be the choice of wicketkeepers for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side.


India A will be travelling to Australia with four seamers which includes Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, India A will have two spinners, Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian.


Also Read: "No point sugarcoating, there's fight for a spot between Rahul and Sarfaraz": Ryan ten Doeschate

BCCI said that the 15-member India A squad will be taking part in two first-class matches against Australia A. The statement added that the India A side will play against India's senior men's team ahead of their Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth," BCCI stated.

Mackay will host the first match between India A and Australia A from October 31 till November 3. The second first-class match will be played in Melbourne from November 7 to November 10. Meanwhile, the match between India A and India's senior men's team will lock horns on November 15 in Perth.

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ruturaj Gaikwad india Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK