Squash legend Raj Manchanda no more

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

He also represented India in the Asian Championships and world-level tournaments. He got the Arjuna Award in 1983

Raj Manchanda

Legendary squash player Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna Awardee and winner of six national titles, died here on Sunday, sources close to his family said. 


Also Read: Arjun Erigaisi to play at Norway Chess 2025


Manchanda,  79, one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian squash, was the undisputed national champion from 1977 to 1982 and won 11 titles for Services. He also represented India in the Asian Championships and world-level tournaments. He got the Arjuna Award in 1983.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

