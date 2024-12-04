Squash legend Raj Manchanda no more

He also represented India in the Asian Championships and world-level tournaments. He got the Arjuna Award in 1983

Raj Manchanda

Legendary squash player Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna Awardee and winner of six national titles, died here on Sunday, sources close to his family said.

Manchanda, 79, one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian squash, was the undisputed national champion from 1977 to 1982 and won 11 titles for Services. He also represented India in the Asian Championships and world-level tournaments. He got the Arjuna Award in 1983.

