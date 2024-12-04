Breaking News
Arjun Erigaisi to play at Norway Chess 2025

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Stavanger (Norway)
PTI |

Top

"There are a lot of exciting things about Norway Chess, but for me, the time control and Armageddon format stand out the most to me," said Erigaisi, 21

Arjun Erigaisi

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, who recently became the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the gold-standard ELO rating of 2800, will make his debut at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament to be held will from May 26 to June 6. 


Also Read: Gukesh lets Ding escape with draw


“There are a lot of exciting things about Norway Chess, but for me, the time control and Armageddon format stand out the most to me,” said Erigaisi, 21.


