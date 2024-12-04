Gukesh lets Ding escape with draw

Indian GM gives up advantageous position and ends up sharing valuable points with reigning champion in Round 7 encounter

Ding Liren (left) and D Gukesh shake hands after Round 6. Pic/PTI

Indian GM Gukesh Dommaraju frittered away a strong positional and time advantage as reigning champion Ding Liren of China put up a strong defence and escaped with a draw in Game 7 of their FIDE World Chess Championship Final here on Tuesday.

Fluctuating fortunes

In a game, where fortunes swung like a pendulum, Gukesh had the golden opportunity of taking a one-point advantage with a win in the 14-game encounter where the player reaching 7.5 points will claim the title and also the lion’s share of the prize fund of US$2.5 million.

Ding was in what he himself described as a “hopeless position” but took credit for finding an “interesting idea” that saved the day for him.

A draw was agreed after 72 moves, the longest game in this match, with nothing to play for. Both players now have 3.5 points from seven games and will meet on Wednesday for the eighth game. Gukesh surprised everyone with his opening choice of white pieces. Ding opted for Kings India Defence. Gukesh had a huge positional and time advantage, but made a few bad moves and lost his edge by simplifying the position. Ding put up a strong defence despite the time trouble as, at one time, he had 21 minutes for 20 moves to make the first-time control of 40 moves in 90 minutes.

Time advantage lost

Gukesh, 18, lost his time advantage too when he took 20 minutes for his 28th move. Though he found the best move in that position — rook to a5 — Ding managed to trade off the queens and though he made the 40th move with just seven seconds remaining, he managed to neutralise some of Gukesh’s advantage.

Gukesh compounded his misery by missing a winning move as he retreated his bishop on the 46th move.

