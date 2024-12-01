Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Griffiths Cave Tariq light up racketlon India Open

Griffiths, Cave, Tariq light up racketlon India Open

Updated on: 02 December,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

In a riveting Elite men’s singles final, 21-year-old Luke, the World No. 4, pipped his older brother Leon, the World No. 2,  12-21, 16-21,21-9, 21-18. 

Representation pic

England’s Luke Griffiths bagged a double on the concluding day of the Willingdon Sports Club’s Racketlon India Open, sponsored by HSBC.


In a riveting Elite men’s singles final, 21-year-old Luke, the World No. 4, pipped his older brother Leon, the World No. 2,  12-21, 16-21,21-9, 21-18. Luke narrowly lost the table tennis and badminton events, but came back strongly to win the squash and tennis to clinch the title by a slim  2- point margin.


Meanwhile, Pauline Cave upset World No. 1 Stine Jacobsen 21-9, 4-21, 21-9, 15-10. Frenchwoman Pauline completed a double winning the Elite women’s doubles with Stine Jacobsen of Denmark. Morocco’s Kouba Mohammed Tariq added the singles crown to the doubles he won on Saturday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

