Griffiths, Cave, Tariq light up racketlon India Open

England’s Luke Griffiths bagged a double on the concluding day of the Willingdon Sports Club’s Racketlon India Open, sponsored by HSBC.

In a riveting Elite men’s singles final, 21-year-old Luke, the World No. 4, pipped his older brother Leon, the World No. 2, 12-21, 16-21,21-9, 21-18. Luke narrowly lost the table tennis and badminton events, but came back strongly to win the squash and tennis to clinch the title by a slim 2- point margin.

Meanwhile, Pauline Cave upset World No. 1 Stine Jacobsen 21-9, 4-21, 21-9, 15-10. Frenchwoman Pauline completed a double winning the Elite women’s doubles with Stine Jacobsen of Denmark. Morocco’s Kouba Mohammed Tariq added the singles crown to the doubles he won on Saturday.

