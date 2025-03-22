Breaking News
Vinicius Jr’s late strike helps Brazil overcome Colombia 2-1

Updated on: 22 March,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Montevideo
AFP |

Top

Colombia were the better team in the second-half, but were ultimately sunk by the Real Madrid winger’s dramatic winner.

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr's late strike helps Brazil overcome Colombia 2-1
Vinicius Junior struck a dramatic winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time to give Brazil a 2-1 win over Colombia in their South American World Cup qualifier on Thursday.


The five-time world champions had taken a sixth-minute lead in Brasilia through a Raphinha penalty only for Luis Diaz’s fine 41st-minute strike for Colombia to level the game. Colombia were the better team in the second-half, but were ultimately sunk by the Real Madrid winger’s dramatic winner.


“Today’s goal is a bit of relief, a bit of happiness. Playing for the national team is a feeling you can’t explain,” said Vinicius. It was a bitter ending for Colombia who sit in sixth place with much work to do.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo felt the referee had sold his team short. “I think we deserved more [from the game], but that’s the way it is. I have a lot of doubts about the refereeing decisions, whichI’m not going to comment on. We played a great game and came away with nothing,” said Lorenzo. 

The win leaves Brazil well-positioned in second place in the 10-team CONMEBOL qualifying group.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

