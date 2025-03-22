Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Its unbelievable Hamilton on clinching sprint pole in China

It’s unbelievable: Hamilton on clinching sprint pole in China

Updated on: 22 March,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

Top

Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen was second-fastest, 0.018 seconds behind Hamilton, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third

It’s unbelievable: Hamilton on clinching sprint pole in China

Lewis Hamilton is congratulated by his father after claiming pole position yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
It’s unbelievable: Hamilton on clinching sprint pole in China
x
00:00

A “gobsmacked” Lewis Hamilton obliterated the Shanghai lap record to claim pole position on Friday for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint in only his second race weekend with Ferrari.


Hamilton, who has won a record six Chinese GPs, flew around the resurfaced 5.451km Shanghai International Circuit in 1 minute 30.849 seconds. His lap easily beat the 1:32.238 set in 2004 at the inaugural Chinese GP by fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, also in a Ferrari. 


Also Read: Subramanian stuns World No. 2 Antonsen


Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen was second-fastest, 0.018 seconds behind Hamilton, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third. Charles Leclerc was fourth-fastest as Ferrari showed a big improvement from Melbourne, where Hamilton finished 10th and Leclerc eighth. 

“I’m a bit gobsmacke, taken aback. I can’t believe we are in front, ahead of a McLaren which has been so fast throughout winter testing, Australia and even today,” said Hamiton. Last weekend’s race-winner Lando Norris will start the sprint race from sixth place.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lewis Hamilton shanghai ferrari motor sports formula one sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK