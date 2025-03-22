Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen was second-fastest, 0.018 seconds behind Hamilton, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third

Lewis Hamilton is congratulated by his father after claiming pole position yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article It’s unbelievable: Hamilton on clinching sprint pole in China x 00:00

A “gobsmacked” Lewis Hamilton obliterated the Shanghai lap record to claim pole position on Friday for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint in only his second race weekend with Ferrari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton, who has won a record six Chinese GPs, flew around the resurfaced 5.451km Shanghai International Circuit in 1 minute 30.849 seconds. His lap easily beat the 1:32.238 set in 2004 at the inaugural Chinese GP by fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, also in a Ferrari.

Also Read: Subramanian stuns World No. 2 Antonsen

Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen was second-fastest, 0.018 seconds behind Hamilton, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third. Charles Leclerc was fourth-fastest as Ferrari showed a big improvement from Melbourne, where Hamilton finished 10th and Leclerc eighth.

“I’m a bit gobsmacke, taken aback. I can’t believe we are in front, ahead of a McLaren which has been so fast throughout winter testing, Australia and even today,” said Hamiton. Last weekend’s race-winner Lando Norris will start the sprint race from sixth place.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever