The loss left Brazil in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with just 10 points from eight games—trailing behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador

Vinicius Junior. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Vinicius Jr says sorry after Brazil lose to Paraguay x 00:00

Vinicius Junior expressed his frustration and apologised to Brazil’s fans following the national teams’ 0-1 defeat to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Japan coach Moriyasu slams unruly Bahrain fans after rout

The loss left Brazil in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with just 10 points from eight games—trailing behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador.

Brazil’s Real Madrid trio of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and young sensation Endrick started the game, but they were unable to mount a response after Paraguay’s Diego Gomez scored in the 20th minute. This defeat further adds to Brazil’s struggle in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

“We apologise to the fans, who are always on our side. But this is a difficult time, we just want to improve... I know my potential, I know what I can do for the national team. Of course, it’s been a very difficult process, because when you don’t have confidence, you don’t get goals, assists, or good erformances,” Vinicius told Sportv after the match. The Real Madrid winger added: “I know what I can improve. I know what I represent... I know my responsibility. I want to improve as quickly as possible.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever