Vinicius Jr says sorry after Brazil lose to Paraguay

Vinicius Jr says sorry after Brazil lose to Paraguay

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The loss left Brazil in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with just 10 points from eight games—trailing behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador

Vinicius Jr says sorry after Brazil lose to Paraguay

Vinicius Junior. Pic/AFP

Vinicius Junior expressed his frustration and apologised to Brazil’s fans following the national teams’ 0-1 defeat to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.


Also Read: Japan coach Moriyasu slams unruly Bahrain fans after rout



The loss left Brazil in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with just 10 points from eight games—trailing behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador.
Brazil’s Real Madrid trio of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and young sensation Endrick started the game, but they were unable to mount a response after Paraguay’s Diego Gomez scored in the 20th minute. This defeat further adds to Brazil’s struggle in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.


“We apologise to the fans, who are always on our side. But this is a difficult time, we just want to improve... I know my potential, I know what I can do for the national team. Of course, it’s been a very difficult process, because when you don’t have confidence, you don’t get goals, assists, or good erformances,” Vinicius told Sportv after the match. The Real Madrid winger added: “I know what I can improve. I know what I represent... I know my responsibility. I want to improve as quickly as possible.”



brazil paraguay football sports news Sports Update

