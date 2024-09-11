James Rodriguez inspires Colombia to victory over Argentina

Yerson Mosquera put the hosts ahead at Estadio Metropolitano with a close-range header after Rodriguez's inch-perfect cross from the left wing

James Rodriguez. Pic/AFP

James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up another as Colombia clinched a 2-1 home victory over Argentina in their World Cup qualifier here on Tuesday.

Nico Gonzalez equalizsed for the reigning World Cup and Copa America champions when he intercepted an errant Rodriguez pass before dashing into the box and beating goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, reports Xinhua.

Rodriguez made amends by converting from the penalty spot after Daniel Munoz was brought down by Nicolas Otamendi.

"It was a great win against a team that has won everything," Rodriguez said after the match.

The Colombia captain has now made 10 goal contributions in his past eight international appearances.

He said the sweltering heat in Barranquilla, on Colombia's Caribbean coast, had taken its toll on players from both teams.

"The conditions were tough. It was very hot but we coped well and I think it was a fair result," the Rayo Vallecano player added.

For Rodriguez and company, the result went some way to atoning for Argentina's victory Colombia in the Copa America final in July.

The Cafeteros are now second in the 10-team South American zone standings with 16 points from eight qualifiers, two points behind leaders Argentina.

