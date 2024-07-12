Breaking News
Euro 2024: Desolation to glory! Spain’s remarkable revival

Updated on: 12 July,2024 12:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Euro 2024: Spain emerged as the standout team this year, navigating a challenging group that included defending champions Italy, before overcoming formidable opponents in Germany and France

Euro 2024: Desolation to glory! Spain’s remarkable revival

(From L) Spain's midfielder #17 Nico Williams and Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal along with teammates take part in a training session. Pic/AFP

After enduring over a decade of disappointment, Spain has given their fans all the reasons to cheer after orchestrating a remarkable return to football's summit, securing a berth in Sunday's Euro 2024 final. Following their Euro wins in 2008 and 2012, alongside a World Cup victory in 2010, La Roja seemed destined for prolonged dominance. However, their decline was swift and severe.

