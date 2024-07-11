Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Charlotte
AFP |

Uruguay players (wearing red bibs) and Colombian fans (in yellow) clash in the stands after the Copa America semi-final. Pic/AFP

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and other Uruguay players got into a brawl with Colombian fans after their 0-1 Copa America semi-final defeat on Wednesday. 


Uruguay striker Nunez unleashed a flurry of punches at Colombian supporters after jumping into the spectator seating at the Bank of America Stadium here, following an ill-tempered loss to Colombia. Uruguay central defender Jose Maria Gimenez said players got into the fight out of concern for their family members watching the game.


“This is a disaster. Our family was in danger. We had to go to the stands to take out our loved ones with newborn babies. There was not a single police officer. I hope those organising this are a little more careful with families. It’s been happening in every game because some people don’t know how to handle a couple of drinks,” said the Atletico player. 

Majority of the spectators were supporting Colombia, but there was no segregation between them and Uruguayan fans. Several Uruguay players, including Nunez, climbed into the crowd and the fighting continued for several minutes until police intervened. 

Ugly scenes also broke out on the field after the final whistle, with players and staff from both teams involved in a mass melee in the centre circle following Colombia’s victory. CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation which organises the Copa America, issued a statement condemning the incidents.

“CONMEBOL strongly condemns any acts of violence that affects football. There is no place for intolerance and violence.”  Earlier, a 10-man Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 to reach the final for the first time in 23 years, thanks to a 39th-minute Jefferson Lerma header after Daniel Munoz was sent off. Colombia will face holders Argentina in Sunday’s final in Miami.

