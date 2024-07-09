Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Gakpo shrugs off Liverpool struggles to spark Dutch run

Gakpo shrugs off Liverpool struggles to spark Dutch run

Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Dortmund
AFP |

Restored to his favoured role on the left side of the attack for his national team, Gakpo has arguably been the player of the tournament so far

Cody Gakpo. Pic/AFP

English fans are yet to see the best of Cody Gakpo in the Premier League, but it is the Liverpool forward they will fear as the Netherlands’ biggest threat in Wednesday’s Euro semi-final. Gakpo has shrugged off an indifferent season at club level to shine once more for his country on the biggest stage of a major international tournament. 


Also Read: Euro 2024: Netherlands eliminate Turkiye to face England in semis


Restored to his favoured role on the left side of the attack for his national team, Gakpo has arguably been the player of the tournament so far. “I play on the left wing. In Liverpool I played a lot as a striker, so I think that’s the most different thing,” said Gakpo on the contrast between his form for club and country. “I was a left winger before, so that’s always been my preference. I think in the last one-and-a-half years the coach needed me to play somewhere else and that’s what I try to do the best I can.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Euro 2024 liverpool netherlands england football sports news Sports Update

