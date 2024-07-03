We showed aggression, intensity: Gakpo on Holland’s 3-0 win over Romania

The Dutch were heavily criticised after finishing third in the group stage, behind table-topping Austria and second-placed France. Even Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk slammed his team, saying they were missing the “will to win” in the 3-2 loss to Austria

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo said his under-fire side had “showed a reaction” in the 3-0 win over Romania on Tuesday that sent them into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

The Dutch were heavily criticised after finishing third in the group stage, behind table-topping Austria and second-placed France. Even Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk slammed his team, saying they were missing the “will to win” in the 3-2 loss to Austria.

But Gakpo was named man of the match in the last 16 tie after scoring the opener against Romania in Munich and then setting up Donyell Malen to net the second goal with seven minutes remaining. The Liverpool forward told Germany’s ARD network: “We played a good game—we showed a good reaction from the last match and I’m very pleased. We took a step in the right direction today. It’s all about aggression and intensity and defending like a team and I think it was a good step and an important one.”

The Dutch are through to the last eight at the Euros for the first time since 2008, giving Gakpo a burst of nostalgia after he watched successful Oranje sides as a youngster.

