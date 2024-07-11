Breaking News
King Charles III sends request to Kane & Co

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England,” he said

Harry Kane. Pic/AFP

King Charles III sends request to Kane & Co
King Charles III congratulated the England team on reaching the Euro 2024 final and jokingly urged them to win it without any last-minute drama. Britain’s head of state sent the team his “warmest congratulations” after their 2-1 win against The Netherlands and his “very best wishes” for Sunday’s final against Spain. But he urged them to play with the nation’s blood pressure in mind after fans endured the suspense of a last-gasp equaliser in the second round against Slovakia, a penalty triumph against Switzerland in the quarter-final, and Ollie Watkins’s 90th-minute winner to send them through to the final. “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England,” he said.


Also Read: Superb sub Ollie Watkins!


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


