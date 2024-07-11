Atkinson’s magnificent 7-45 destroys West Indies for 121 in first Test match

But Surrey quick Atkinson stole the spotlight with a remarkable haul of 7-45 in 12 overs—including three wickets in just one over

England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates his fifth WI wicket at Lord’s yesterday. Pic/AFP

England debutant Gus Atkinson upstaged James Anderson’s farewell by taking a sensational seven wickets as the West Indies collapsed to 121 all out on Wednesday’s opening day of the first Test at Lord’s.

The build-up to the three-match series had centred on England great Anderson’s last appearance in the five-day game following a record-breaking Test career that has yielded 701 wickets—the most by any fast bowler at that level.

But Surrey quick Atkinson stole the spotlight with a remarkable haul of 7-45 in 12 overs—including three wickets in just one over. Anderson, by contrast, did not add to his tally of Test wickets until he had last man Jayden Seales LBW to end the West Indies innings.

West Indies debutant Mikyle Louis top-scored with 27 as the tourists were dismissed inside 42 overs. England were 90-1 in reply in the third session. Ben Duckett was caught behind off Seales for three.

Brief scores

WI 121 all out (M Louis 27; G Atkinson 7-45) v England 90-1 (O Pope 43*, Z Crawley 39*) (scores incomplete)

