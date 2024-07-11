Substitute Ollie scores 90th-minute winner as England rally to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in semi-final; coach Gareth Southgate wary of finalists Spain in Sunday’s showdown

England’s Ollie Watkins celebrates his match-winner in the semi-final against the Netherlands. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Superb sub Ollie Watkins! x 00:00

Ollie Watkins struck a stunning injury-time winner as England beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday to set up a Euro 2024 final showdown with Spain in Berlin.

Simons strikes first

It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semi-final. However, England were soon level through a Harry Kane penalty following a contentious VAR call by German referee Felix Zwayer, and the match looked set for extra time until Watkins struck. On for Kane, Watkins received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer with his back to goal in the first minute of stoppage time, turned and fired low into the far corner to leave the Netherlands bewildered.

“I’m lost for words really. I don’t think I’ve hit a ball that sweet before, and in such a special moment,” said Watkins, the Aston Villa striker.

It has rarely been a convincing campaign from Gareth Southgate’s England side, but they are through to their second consecutive European Championship final as they dream of finally winning a first major trophy since 1966. “We play the team who’ve been the best team in the tournament and we have a day less to prepare so it’s a huge task, but we’re still here and we’re fighting,” Southgate said.

Watkins (right) shoots to score in the 90th minute

That 1998 triumph

The Netherlands, who had been hoping to repeat their 1998 triumph, ended up disappointed. “I’m disappointed about the result in a match which started really good. A great goal, and then it’s over,” said coach Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch went ahead after just seven minutes thanks to a brilliant effort by Simons, who robbed Declan Rice 35 metres out and sent a rasping drive beyond Jordan Pickford. England found themselves trailing for the third game running. However, they did well to react swiftly.

Kane converts penalty

Kane sent a volley over the bar, but was caught by Denzel Dumfries on the follow-through. It seemed innocuous, but Zwayer was summoned to review the images and gave a penalty. Kane converted. England had the ball in the net again on 79 minutes when Bukayo Saka turned in Kyle Walker’s cutback, but the latter was just offside. Southgate then replaced Kane and Foden with Watkins and Palmer to devastating effect.

