Japan coach Moriyasu slams unruly Bahrain fans after rout

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Manama
AFP |

Japan won 5-0 in Manama to continue their impressive start to the Asian qualifying third round, following last week’s 7-0 home thrashing of China

Hajime Moriyasu

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hit out at Bahrain fans for trying to distract his players with laser pointers and booing his country’s national anthem during their World Cup qualifying clash.


Also Read: Germany fight back for 2-2 draw with The Netherlands



Japan won 5-0 in Manama to continue their impressive start to the Asian qualifying third round, following last week’s 7-0 home thrashing of China. But Moriyasu was incensed by fans who aimed a green laser light at striker Ayase Ueda’s eyes as he prepared to take a first-half penalty, which he scored. 


The coach was also left fuming after home fans booed the Japanese anthem before the game at Bahrain’s National Stadium on Tuesday. “I would like to see an end to the booing that happened during the national anthems at today’s game,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

